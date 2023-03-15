The Impacts Of The Pandemic On Mental Health Were “Minimal,” According To A Study, But People Are Saying That Was Not The Case

Weeks into a new decade, the world as we know it would be gripped by a global pandemic shutting down just about everything, from schools to gyms to church services.

For months, families were separated with nothing but floating heads on screens as a means of connection. Milestone moments were celebrated online with virtual speeches and toasts. Meanwhile, frontline workers routinely risked their lives as hospitals heaved with COVID patients requiring medical attention.

If it wasn’t people fighting for the last roll of toilet paper in the supermarket, it was celebrities deciding that the world needed an all-star rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”