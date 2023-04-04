LSU’s Angel Reese Called The First Lady’s Suggestion To Invite Runners-Up Iowa Hawkeyes To The White House “A Joke”

Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese called reports that first lady Jill Biden wants NCAA tournament runners-up the Iowa Hawkeyes to be invited to the White House a “joke.”

The LSU Tigers defeated Iowa 102–85 to win their first NCAA tournament title. It was the most-viewed NCAA women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN , with 9.9 million viewers.

The first lady, who was in the stands at the final, celebrated the growth of women’s basketball before praising the Iowa team for playing “such a good game” during her appearance in Denver.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”