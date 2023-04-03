Black Twitter Defended LSU Star Angel Reese After She Was Called “Classless” For Celebrating The LSU Win

A showdown between two college basketball teams has generated a heated debate around sportsmanship — but also spotlighted a glaring double standard for Black women athletes.

Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese was described as “classless” by sports fans who took issue with her taunting Iowa star player Caitlin Clark when their two teams faced off for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” Reese said at the postgame press conference. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing.