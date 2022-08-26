Reddit, Snapchat, And TikTok Have Been Removing Content Featuring Andrew Tate And Other Misogynist Influencers For Months

“This is a problem on a societal level that we have to deal with, yes, in social media regulation, but also in healthy parenting and healthy friendships between men,” he told BuzzFeed News.

Tate’s social media bans have been a reckoning for misogynist male podcasters who often speak of themselves as alpha males and make derogatory comments about women. Bernstein had “no idea whatsoever” what impact his viral post would have. His post has been liked over 1.4 million times, and the first wave of social media bans began just days after it was uploaded.

Bernstein, a 23-year-old based in New York who routinely posts political commentary online, received an onslaught of anti-gay abuse from Tate fans who believed he was largely responsible for the former kickboxer being deplatformed by various social media sites. He described seeing Tate’s content and instinctively recognizing the danger he presented.

“It's an enormous massive group of people — mostly young, disgruntled straight men — who are at war with their own masculinity and what it means to be growing up as a young man and they're looking for a way to make sense of it,” Bernstein said.

And Tate is just one of the influencers that this audience listens to. His mates Gaines and Weekes, whose podcast inspired a series of parodies, have been quietly banned across various platforms for months despite their protest and attempts to return.

At least two TikTok accounts run by the podcast, @FreshandFitUK and @FreshnFit, have been banned for violating community guidelines. The podcast discusses heterosexual men dating women and gives sexist advice, calls men physically superior to women, and insults women who have had sex with multiple men.

“We define hate speech or behavior as content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group,” the TikTok community guidelines state, listing sex and gender as two of its protected classes.

A spokesperson for Reddit confirmed that the podcast had been banned on the platform for violating its rule against promoting hate. But in a YouTube episode published on Thursday discussing Tate’s removal, Gaines announced that fans could expect a new subreddit, a breach of the platform’s content policy, which prohibits ban evasion.

“It’s up right now, it’s r/FreshAndFitOfficial. This is our third Reddit because our other ones keep getting banned,” Gaines said. “This one we’re going to be managing and making sure it doesn’t get fucked up.”

By Friday, the new subreddit was removed. According to a Reddit spokesperson, the platform was prepared to remove communities created to replace any that had been previously banned.

The company said that no communities specifically relating to Tate had been taken down but that the situation was being monitored.

Responding to his removal from Instagram, Tate accused the platform of “bowing to pressure” and blamed “internet sensationalism” for portraying him as misogynist. He insisted that he loved women and considered his mom “his hero.”