Adidas Has Ended Its Partnership With Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Comments Following Public Pressure

German sports brand Adidas has announced the end of its highly lucrative partnership with Kanye West following mounting pressure from the public to end the deal over the rapper's antisemitic and other offensive comments.



In a statement confirming the end of the deal, Adidas said that it did not tolerate antisemitism or hate speech.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” the company said.

The decision to part ways with the rapper and designer, who now goes by the name Ye, is to take immediate effect, with Adidas announcing that it will end production of Yeezy-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. This is expected to cause a shortfall of $246 million in the company’s revenue for the year. Further details on the financial health of the company will be delivered on Nov. 9.

Representatives for Ye did not immediately returned BuzzFeed News' request for comment.



Earlier this month, Adidas issued a statement announcing that its multibillion-dollar partnership with Ye was under review after his repeated posts on social media attacking company executives and a stunt during his YZY SZN 9 runway show at Paris Fashion Week, which featured “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.