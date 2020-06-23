Vistaprint Put "All Lives Matter" Posters In An Order For A Black Lives Matter Fundraiser

The company said it was an accident, but the woman who received the posters said she's skeptical.

Courtesy Jessica Noel

Two friends in Atlanta organizing a Black Lives Matter fundraiser were shocked last week when their order from Vistaprint came back with posters reading “All lives matter." Sania Chandrani, 23, received the order last Friday, on Juneteenth. She was filming herself unboxing the prints to help promote the fundraiser when she discovered that behind the Black Lives Matter poster designed by her friend, 33-year-old art director Jessica Noel, were a series of prints that read, “All lives matter.” “I was furious,” Noel told BuzzFeed News Monday. “I just couldn't believe it. I didn't want to believe it, especially with everything going on. Companies are being very vocal about their stance right now and in being in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, so this felt like very, very clear attempts to undermine our message and undermine the message we’re trying to put out.” Chandrani added she was shocked when she opened the package and then became concerned. “One of the first thoughts that I had was like, ‘Oh shit,’ like, ‘What? Did I do something wrong? Did I order from a terrible company?’” she told BuzzFeed News during a phone call. “Which is embarrassing. It's not something that I should have had to feel in that moment.”

Courtesy Sania Chandrani

Chandrani reached out to Vistaprint after receiving the order. She said while the two people she spoke to Friday were apologetic, they didn’t seem to grasp why she was so upset. Another Vistaprint representative called Chandrani Monday morning and told her they had investigated the incident and offered an explanation. According to the company, Vistaprint received an order right after Chrandrani’s for the “All lives matter” posters, which were the same size and same count as the prints that Chandrani ordered. Because the print orders came back-to-back and at the same size, the company said it accidentally combined part of the second order with Chandrani’s. The company said the same in a statement to BuzzFeed News. “When we were contacted by our customer about the issue with her order late last week, we launched an internal investigation over the weekend to diagnose the issue,” Vistaprint spokesperson Adam J. Lawless said in an email. “We received the results of that investigation early this morning and found that it was an error in the automated packaging process which combined two separate customer orders. This is a process that does not include direct employee contact. We have since addressed this packaging issue and have reached out to our customer to explain the mistake while expressing our deepest apologies.” Lawless also said that Vistaprint “stands behind its support of the Black Lives Matter movement,” and that “while we know mistakes happen, we were particularly saddened by this specific order issue.” Chandrani said she was skeptical of the explanation. She immediately called Noel, who said, “I'm calling bullshit.” “It just feels like some crazy random racist stars had to align for something like that to happen, because the brand is popular,” Noel added. “It's really hard to believe that [happened] immediately after our Black Lives Matter run of prints — immediately after, so close that like they ended up in the same packaging… I just feel really unsatisfied with that.”

Courtesy Sania Chandrani, Courtesy Jessica Noel Sania Chandrani and Jessica Noel