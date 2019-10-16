Trump Needs Republicans As The Impeachment Inquiry Continues, But They’re Furious About Syria

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria has pissed off congressional Republicans right when he needs them most.

The decision to remove U.S. troops has had a devastating and swift domino effect in the region, giving Turkey the opportunity to invade an area controlled by Kurdish forces, who had been allied with the U.S. against ISIS. The move has infuriated Republicans, whose support Trump desperately needs while the House’s impeachment inquiry roars on.

On Wednesday, a significant majority of House Republicans — 129 members of the 197-member caucus — including every member of the party’s leadership joined with Democrats to vote for a resolution condemning the president’s recent move to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

“The Kurds found out on Twitter, for goodness sakes. We have left them to the wolves,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a high-profile Republican critic of the president, said on Face the Nation Sunday. “The message this is sending to our allies around the world I think is really going to be bad.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, usually one of Trump’s most reliable defenders, spent Wednesday in a war of words with the president. In the morning, Trump said the fighting in Syria “has nothing to do with us” and repeated throughout the day that America’s Kurdish allies are “no angels.” While Graham called the comments “just outrageously dangerous.”

Trump responded with a rant about how Graham wants troops to stay in the Middle East “for the next thousand years” and implied a potential threat to Graham’s reelection next year if he continues fighting the president on the issue. Trump said Graham should focus on judicial issues — including investigation former president Barack Obama, former FBI Director James Comey, and several other of Trump’s frequent punching bags — because his constituents in South Carolina want American troops brought home.

When reporters read these comments to Graham, he insisted that Trump’s moves will be a disaster. “The president’s decision here I think is the biggest mistake of his presidency. And I will not ever be quiet about matters of national security,” he said. He later added, “I think this is a mistake worse than what Obama did” in withdrawing from Iraq.

While Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria has sparked rare condemnations from members of his own party, there was little evidence that the fallout will extend beyond words. Graham, as Judiciary Committee chairman, could hold up Trump’s judicial nominees, for example, but he ruled that out and said there were other ways to influence the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he has disagreed with the president publicly and privately. In a statement Monday, McConnell aggressively pushed back on Trump’s decision, while not calling him out by name, saying that the decision to withdraw would “invite the resurgence of ISIS” and “create a broader power vacuum in Syria that will be exploited by Iran and Russia” and “would not serve our nation’s short-, medium-, or long-term interests.”