Democrats Have Spent Millions Trying To Oust Susan Collins In Maine — And It’s Actually Helping To Save Local News

WASHINGTON — Two years ago, when Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced that she would vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual assault, liberal groups vowed to oust her in the 2020 election — and they haven’t hit the brakes since.

Her opponent, Sara Gideon, who currently serves as the speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, has posted stunning fundraising numbers, raising more than $63.6 million since she launched her campaign last summer, while Collins raised just $25.2 million over the last two years.

The massive fundraising has resulted in massive spending, with ads from both candidates — and outside groups supporting them — inundating the airwaves in Maine. And that spending has had a somewhat unexpected benefit, too: It’s helping support local news.

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. To help keep this news free, become a member.

Laurie Lozier, the director of Pulse Marketing Agency — which is owned by the Bangor Publishing Company, which also owns the Bangor Daily News — said the paper has seen a 3,000% increase in political ad spending this cycle when compared to 2014, the last time Collins ran for reelection.

“I had to do the math a few times, because I couldn't believe it,” Lozier said. “The increase in election spending has helped offset some of the decline in ad revenue we have experienced since the onset of the pandemic. So that is a positive for local newspapers.”

Federal campaign spending in the state has exceeded more than $100 million, the Bangor Daily News reported, a record for the state that’s largely been driven by Collins’ close reelection race. Gideon currently leads in the polls by a small margin against Collins.

Collins, one of the rare pro–abortion rights Republicans, still has not said whether she plans to vote for President Donald Trump.

The raising and spending in the race is increasingly lopsided. Between July and September alone, Gideon brought in $39.4 million, while Collins raised just $8 million. According to the Bangor Daily News itself, the Gideon campaign spent $11 million from July to September on digital and TV ads, while Collins spent $4.3 million on media production.

“As a direct result of such a historic race, our newspapers, television, radio stations in every city, every single digital platform, have been flooded with ads. And it's just unabating,” Lozier said. “The frequency of political advertising is higher than ever before, both here at the Bangor Daily News and throughout the state.”

And as the Daily News noted — in a story titled “Maine’s US Senate Race Has Attracted So Much Money That It’s Hard to Spend It” — according to Advertising Analytics, there has been more political spending in the Portland-Auburn media market this year than in other much larger markets like Chicago.