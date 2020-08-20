Solidcore Employees Alleged Their CEO Created A Toxic Culture. Now They're Calling For Her To Step Down.

A group of coaches at Solidcore is calling for the removal of the boutique fitness company’s founder and CEO Anne Mahlum following a BuzzFeed News report in which two dozen employees detailed allegations of a toxic and abusive workplace.

“We are calling for Anne Mahlum, Solidcore Founder and CEO, to step down immediately from her position in response to the recent Buzzfeed article confirming allegations of harassment and abuse,” the petition states. “Should Anne refuse to step down we hope that the Solidcore Board… will vote to save the integrity of the company and to protect its workers. We condemn their inaction thus far.”

The petition is sponsored by Solidcore United, a mostly-anonymous group of Solidcore coaches who have organized to push for better health and safety regulations at the fitness chain.

“This request is being made out of love for Solidcore, deep desire to see it succeed, and belief that all coaches, managers, and employees deserve a safe, inclusive, and equitable working environment,” they wrote. “In signing this petition, Solidcore clients pledge to refrain from purchasing further classes and merchandise from Solidcore until Anne Mahlum ends her relationship with the company.”

Solidcore United organizer Emily Collinson said in a text message to BuzzFeed News following the petition’s launch Wednesday that Mahlum stepping down could mark “a new chapter, one in which a truly safe, equitable, and inclusive environment is fostered.”

“I want those who are dedicated to the brand — both clients and coaches/employees — to be able to feel good about working out at and working for Solidcore,” she said. “I believe that with new leadership, Solidcore can truly start to embody the values it claims as its brand.”