He’s About To Be The First Openly Gay Black Member Of Congress — And He’s Talking About Mental Health Like Few Politicians Ever Have

Ritchie Torres is grappling with how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting his likely New York district's mental health and opening up about his own.

WASHINGTON — At 32, Ritchie Torres has already been a star in New York City politics for years. At 25, he became the youngest member of the City Council. Soon, he’ll likely become one of the youngest members of the House, and, along with fellow New York Democratic congressional nominee Mondaire Jones, the first openly gay Black member of Congress. Torres loves to carry on about the wonky details of policy debates, and he’ll name every healthcare provider in New York City if you ask him. He’ll outline his vision for housing vouchers that would ensure no family in the city pays more than 30% of their income on their rent. And while a member of the New York City Council, he helped secure billions in federal funding for public housing in the city and investigated Kushner family real estate companies, alleging they were illegally operating eight buildings. He’s a poetic speaker, with a wide, striking smile and a calm confidence that plays perfectly on TV. Given how blue his district is, he’s very likely to win in November and join a historic Congress, along with a slew of other younger, more diverse, and more progressive lawmakers who have chartered a new type of politics that’s more open and more relatable to young voters. For Torres, part of that is talking about his mental health, a rarity in Congress. Torres was diagnosed with depression in his early twenties, and he takes antidepressants. It’s something he said he talks about with constituents, especially now, as the coronavirus pandemic has left many people feeling isolated, burned out, and traumatized. “The devastation that COVID-19 has wrought on communities like mine is creating a mental health crisis in America, so it does figure prominently in my conversations with constituents,” Torres said in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News. “Most people find their elected officials to be distant and unapproachable, and there's something powerfully humanizing about acknowledging your own struggle with mental health.” Torres said his experience of mental illness began in late high school, but he didn’t have the language to talk about it. He dropped out of college because of his depression, and he was hospitalized due to the condition. It was the first time, he said, that he understood his depression was not his fault, but rather an illness. “I used substances. I lost my best friend from an opioid overdose. There were times when I had moments of suicidal ideation. It felt as if the world around me had collapsed,” he said. “I assumed that the problem was me, that I was experiencing a failure of willpower or character, and then I came to later realize that I was struggling with a condition.”

The pandemic has affected Torres, too, he said. He worries about his mom, who, at 60 and with comorbidities, is at high risk. He said he worries about the unemployment rate in the Bronx, and how high rates of joblessness often mean higher rates of substance abuse and mental illness, too. But he sees being honest about his own struggles with mental health as one of his important responsibilities as a politician. “I feel like as a public servant, a public figure, I have an obligation to break the silence and the stigma and the shame that too often surrounds mental illness,” he said. It has been, for him, “a form of coming out.” “I think my own acknowledgment of struggling with depression flows naturally from the experience of coming out,” he said. “The process of coming out, the integrity that it demands from you … has taught me how to be more open and honest about my struggle with depression. It teaches you an ethic of radical authenticity.” Without treatment, Torres said he would not be alive today, and he said antidepressant medication enables him to be a productive public servant. “And I'm grateful for that,” he said.

On the night of his primary in June, before Torres was called as the winner but when it looked like he would come out on top, Torres teared up on live television and told NY1, “It would be the honor of my life to represent” New York’s 15th District. “It’s my home,” he said. “The opportunity to represent the essential workers of this borough, to represent the powerful mothers of this borough, it’s the culmination of a dream.” A few weeks later, once it became clear Torres would win decisively, he got a call from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the district neighboring his. “I had asked AOC, ‘Do you have any advice for me?’ and what she said left an impression,” Torres said. “She said, ‘Come November, get rest and take care of yourself.’ And that’s right, you know, those of us in elected office have to be mindful of a need to take care of ourselves. We're human too.” Torres, who campaigned on progressive goals like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal, sees the country “entering the makings of an FDR moment,” and he wants to be a part of it, a vision of the future he described confidently and at length. “If the Democrats control all the levers of power, the executive and the legislative branches, then we are going to have a once-in-a-century opportunity to fundamentally reinvest in America on the scale of the 21st century New Deal, a Marshall Plan, and a massive reinvestment would enable us to achieve multiple goals at once: recover from COVID-19, fight catastrophic climate change, create the next generation of jobs, modernize infrastructure, build a comprehensive social safety net that establishes health and housing as human rights, and begin to address the root causes of systemic racism, which was laid bare by the 1619 Project,” he said, laying it out in one very long sentence. “So I feel like this is a rare moment of transformational change in the making.” But, of course, there’s another possibility come January, a world where Democrats don’t control all the levers of power, and one where Torres becomes a member of Congress and President Donald Trump is inaugurated for a second term. Torres doesn’t like to think about that possible world. “Four more years of Donald Trump is too terrifying to imagine,” he said. “To be honest with you, I have not really come to grips with the worst-case scenario. … I would feel as if the world around me had collapsed.” Whoever wins the White House, Sean McElwee, a pollster and friend of Torres’, told BuzzFeed News that he thinks progressives need “someone who really is into the details of policy and wants to get down and dirty” working on major progressive legislation. “We’re gonna move legislation in 2021, like, laws are going to be passed. And if progressives want a seat at the table, you’re going to have to have really specific policy domain knowledge and be able to pick strategic fights,” McElwee said. “There is a necessity to have sort of ideological folks who call us to higher grounds morally, but you also have to have someone sit across the table actually figuring out what we want … I think Ritchie’s certainly a person in that mold.” Torres calls himself a “pragmatic progressive,” and he supports many of the left’s progressive priorities. But he’s said that the Democratic Socialists of America — of which Ocasio-Cortez counts herself a member — are out of touch. “If you go to a black church in the South Bronx, you are unlikely to come across an assemblage of Democratic Socialist revolutionaries,” he told the New York Times in June. “It’s a fact that the DSA has the most robust membership in wealthier, whiter gentrified neighborhoods.” And the DSA style of leadership, presenting big, long-term ideas and rejecting piecemeal compromises, doesn’t fit with the sense Torres has that he needs to “bring home the bacon” — as McElwee, the pollster, put it — to the district, which has the lowest median household income of any in the country.

“Look, especially when you represent a district like mine, when the problems are so pressing, you cannot wait indefinitely for the ideal,” Torres said. “You have to have a policy agenda for the short term, the medium term, and long term. But the short term matters, the details of public policy matter, so I do a very thorough assessment. I am not going to take an all-or-nothing approach. I'm not going to let ideological purity be the enemy of progress in the immediate term.”

