Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Could Not Answer A Question About The Price Of A Postcard Stamp

WASHINGTON — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy does not know the cost of sending a postcard, he said during a congressional hearing Monday, and could not answer several other questions about the agency he was recently appointed to run.

Rep. Katie Porter of California grilled DeJoy on several questions about United States Postal Service operations while the newly appointed postmaster general appeared before the House Oversight Committee, starting with the price of a first-class stamp.

“Fifty-five cents,” DeJoy correctly said.

“Just wanted to check,” Porter said before moving to the next question. “What about to mail a postcard?”

DeJoy couldn’t answer.

“I don’t,” he said. (The answer is 35 cents.)

Porter also asked DeJoy the weight limit for priority mail (70 pounds, he answered correctly) and the starting rate for USPS priority mail (it’s $7.50, which DeJoy did not know), before asking if he knew how many people voted by mail in the last presidential election.

DeJoy could not answer, and Porter asked if he could estimate to the nearest 10 million.

“I would be guessing, and I don’t want to guess,” he responded. (About 1 in every 4 voters, about 33 million people, voted by mail in 2016, according to the nonpartisan Vote at Home Institute.)

“So, Mr. DeJoy, I'm concerned,” Porter said. “I'm glad you know the price of a stamp, but I'm concerned about your understanding of this agency. And I'm particularly concerned … because you started taking very decisive action when you became postmaster general.”