Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Was Charged With Raping Three Women And Sexually Assaulting Another

Porn actor Ron Jeremy was charged in Los Angeles on Tuesday with raping three women and sexually assaulting another.

The case was filed for warrant Monday, and the actor — whose full name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt — faces “three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery," according to a statement from the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in 2014, as well sexually assaulting two other women — one 33 years old, the other 46 — on two different occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017. He has also been charged with raping another woman, 30, at the same bar in 2019.

Hyatt faces a total of eight counts stemming from the alleged assaults, including one count of forcible oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual penetration by use of force, one count of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of sexual penetration by intoxicating substance.

In September 2017, Hyatt allegedly "committed an act of sexual penetration ... when said victim was prevented from resisting by an intoxicating and anesthetic substance, and a controlled substance," according to the criminal complaint.

Earlier that year, the complaint alleges, Hyatt "did willfully and unlawfully touch an intimate part" of one of the women while she was "unlawfully restrained" by him and an accomplice.

Lacey said in the statement Tuesday that her office previously declined a case against Hyatt because of insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.6 million. If convicted as charged, Hyatt faces 90 years to life in state prison.

Several women have publicly alleged that Hyatt has sexually assaulted them, and he has been banned from most adult film industry events.

One woman, Kristin Brodie, told the Daily Beast in 2017 that Hyatt groped her at an event.

"He pulled my shirt and my bra completely open away from my body and pulled it down, then lowered his face down [into them]," she said. "He ran his tongue over my nipple. He pulled the tip of it into his mouth and flicked the tip of his tongue over and over the tip of my nipple. It hurt at first because I’m pierced and I was scared."



Another woman, an anonymous porn actor, told the Daily Beast that he touched her without her consent while on set once and had a reputation for doing so.

"I was brand new, outside smoking a cigarette, and he comes out just being Ron Jeremy. All of a sudden he’s fingering me, and I’m like, whoa," the woman told the news site. "He was just there as an extra on set, he wasn’t even there performing. We joke about it — there’s Ron; stay 5 feet away from him because he does that."