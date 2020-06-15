Black Lives Matter Protester Oluwatoyin Salau Was Found Dead After Tweeting About Being Sexually Assaulted

Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester who went missing on June 6 after tweeting about being sexually assaulted, was found dead on Saturday in Florida, police said.

The Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement Monday morning that Salau’s body was found along with another woman, Victoria Sims, 75, who had also been reported missing. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Police named Aaron Glee Jr, 49, as a suspect and said he has been taken into custody.

Salau, whose friends called her Toyin, became the subject of national attention after she went missing earlier this month. Just prior to her disappearance, she participated in a Black Lives Matter protest and tweeted that she had been sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride and a shower.

"I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe," she tweeted.

Salau’s friends and other supporters have been mourning her death on social media.

