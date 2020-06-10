NASCAR Is Banning Confederate Flags From All Racing Events

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 McDonald's Chevrolet, at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 7 in Hampton, Georgia.

Confederate flags are now banned at NASCAR events, the organization announced Wednesday, one day after driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace called for such displays to be prohibited.

“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry,” NASCAR said in a statement released on Twitter. “Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that creates it is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be banned from all NASCAR events and properties.”

Wallace — the first full-time Black driver on NASCAR's top circuit in more than 45 years, according to NPR — said Tuesday he believed the symbol should be banned from NASCAR tracks.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he told CNN. “So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

On Sunday, NASCAR held a moment of silence to commemorate the death of George Floyd, and Wallace wore a shirt reading “I can’t breathe” ahead of the race.

On Wednesday evening, Wallace will be driving a car painted with a Black Lives Matter theme.