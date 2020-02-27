Nancy Pelosi Isn’t Going Anywhere, But The Race To Replace Her Has Already Begun

Pelosi has never had to face another Democrat in a general election. Two candidates hope to change that next week and set themselves to replace her when she retires.

WASHINGTON — Two years ago, when Ryan Khojasteh was running for Congress, he made an unusual pitch to voters: When the general election came around, they didn’t even have to vote for him. He just wanted to come in second place. Khojasteh, who was 24 years old when he mounted his campaign, was challenging then–House minority leader Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, who represents one of the most heavily Democratic districts in the country, has never had to face a fellow Democrat in the general election, even with California’s jungle primary system, which pits the top two candidates regardless of party against each other on the November ballot. For years, the powerful House leader has cast aside any Democrat who dared to primary her and then easily trounced Republicans in the generals. So, Khojasteh told voters, if they wanted Pelosi to represent them, they could vote for her in the general election. But if they wanted a robust debate about Democratic values, they should vote for him in the primary. This time around, a handful of progressive challengers are launching similarly Sisyphean races against Pelosi in a primary slated for next week. But they’re not just focusing on trying to push the House speaker to the left. In some ways, they’re running an entirely different race — one that’s still two years away. There have been rumors — sometimes fanned by Pelosi herself — that the speaker, now 79, will retire in 2022, opening up the seat for the first time in more than 30 years. If a Democrat can accomplish in next Tuesday’s primary what Khojasteh had hoped to in 2018, it would not only give them an opportunity to push Pelosi on progressive issues through the general election, but it could also give that candidate a major leg up when the speaker retires. “Being a member of Congress to represent San Francisco is a big deal,” Khojasteh told BuzzFeed News. “I do think if you get second place [in 2020] it may help you.” For Shahid Buttar, a Pakistani American organizer and rapper challenging Pelosi this cycle, coming in second would be an opportunity to push the speaker for months to come on issues she’s often dismissed at the national level, like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. Buttar also ran in 2018 and came in third behind a Republican candidate; he garnered about 8.5% of the vote. Running again in 2020 just made sense to him, he told BuzzFeed News last fall. A top strategist also said that, should the campaign fall short again in 2020, Buttar plans to run again in 2022.

Courtesy of Shahid Buttar for Congress Buttar (center) participates in a protest against ICE outside the San Francisco Federal Building in 2019.

“I don’t anticipate taking first,” he told BuzzFeed News. “We’re in a boxing match. We’re just jabbing right now. We’re finding the face.” And it looks increasingly possible Buttar could get his second-place win. He’s put together a strong operation in the district, and he’s raised more than half a million dollars to date — a hefty sum for a primary challenger. He said Tuesday that the campaign expects to raise more than $100,000 this month alone. Agatha Bacelar, a 27-year-old Brazilian American immigrant, is also challenging Pelosi in next week’s primary. This is Bacelar’s first-ever race for political office, and she told BuzzFeed News the campaign has raised about $80,000 to date. It’s had “very low lows” and “very high highs,” she said, but if she has community support and professional help in two years, she’ll run again. But even if Pelosi does retire, she, Buttar, and other progressives are concerned they’ll have to take on the name for years to come. Rumors have long swirled that political strategist Christine Pelosi, the speaker’s daughter, may eventually run for her mother’s seat. Her name and connections mean she could raise enormous amounts of money, giving progressives all the more reason to start running years early. Bacelar told BuzzFeed News she’s open to the idea of running for the congressional seat in 2022, but she knows it could be a brutal race. “I've heard that next cycle, there's going to be a ton of candidates running like Christine Pelosi … [and] potentially Scott Wiener, our state senator, and even two of the progressive members of our Board of Supervisors working in City Hall,” she said Tuesday. “And if that were the case, that would be quite a challenging bloodbath of a race.”

