The House Voted To Condemn Trump’s Racist Tweets

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday night condemning President Donald Trump’s racist tweets about four first-year congresswomen.

The resolution passed with overwhelming Democratic support 240–187; and only four Republicans — Reps. Will Hurd, Fred Upton, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Susan Brooks — as well as Rep. Justin Amash, a new independent who recently left the Republican Party, voted in favor.

The resolution, according to a copy obtained by BuzzFeed News, formally says that the House “strongly condemns President Donald Trump's racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color by saying that our fellow Americans who are immigrants, and those who may look to the President like immigrants, should ‘go back’ to other countries.”

It also states that the House “believes that immigrants and their descendants have made America stronger, and that those who take the oath of citizenship are every bit as American as those whose families have lived in the United States for many generations.”

The resolution was quickly drafted and passed following a series of Trump tweets over the weekend about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley, a high-profile group of progressives who call themselves “the Squad.” (The resolution does not name the members directly.)

“So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, ‘RACIST,’” Trump tweeted, apparently referencing a comment Ocasio-Cortez made about feeling that Pelosi targets women of color in the caucus. “Their disgusting language … and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged.”

He added, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

The first-year Democrats responded at a press conference Monday evening, where Omar called Trump’s remarks “the agenda of white nationalist[s].”