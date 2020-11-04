We Won't Know Who Won This Georgia Senate Race Until January

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Sen. Kelly Loeffler

WASHINGTON — A Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff on Jan. 5, potentially delaying the results of which party has won control of the US Senate until next year. Democrat Raphael Warnock will face incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the runoff election, as no candidate will pass the necessary 50% threshold needed to win, Decision Desk HQ determined Tuesday night. Georgia has a unique system where all candidates, regardless of party, run in what’s known as a jungle primary. If no candidate receives a majority, the top two candidates go on to a runoff, even if both are members of the same party. For months, Loeffler has been locked in a tight race with Warnock as well as fellow Republican Rep. Doug Collins. The battle between the two conservatives was one of the most contentious intraparty fights of this cycle, as the pair fought to prove their loyalties to President Donald Trump throughout the campaign. Both were ardent defenders of the president during his impeachment hearings and trial. According to FiveThirtyEight, Collins has voted in line with Trump 97.7% of the time over the last four years, while Loeffler has voted with him 100% of the time during her 11 months in the Senate.

Loeffler was appointed to the seat late last year by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp after former senator Johnny Isakson retired due to health problems. Collins conceded to Loeffler on Tuesday night, writing on Twitter, “She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America." The special election isn’t the only Senate race unfolding in Georgia, as Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue. That race still has not been called as of Tuesday night. The two elections could determine control of the Senate, as Democrats need to pick up four seats in order to flip the chamber (three if former vice president Joe Biden wins the White House), and the runoff could delay an official call in the chamber for two more months. Democrats have not netted any new Senate seats as of publication on Tuesday. Loeffler is the wealthiest member of Congress. Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is the chair and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier this year, the couple came under scrutiny for selling off about $3 million in equities right before a market drop-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Rev. Raphael Warnock