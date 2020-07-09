She Called Out Equinox On Safety And Cutting Gym Instructors’ Pay. They Fired Her.

WASHINGTON — Monica Davis worked for Equinox, a high-end gym chain, for three years teaching barre and cardio group fitness classes in Southern California. On Thursday, after speaking out to BuzzFeed News about her concerns about taking a pay cut and safely returning to teach in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Davis was fired.

Davis told BuzzFeed News for a story published Wednesday that she didn’t feel safe going back to work and that she was upset by Equinox’s decision to pay instructors only 75% of their class fees as gyms reopen. Davis also expressed concerns about her health, saying that she is nervous about the fact that gyms are “if nothing else, recycled air and body fluids.” Davis’s concerns were echoed by two other Equinox instructors, who declined to be named for the story out of concerns about their continued employment, and by others who teach at Equinox gyms in emails to the company’s leadership as well as in Facebook group posts reviewed by BuzzFeed News.

On a Thursday call with Stephanie Vitorino, Equinox’s West Coast director of group fitness, as well as an Equinox people services representative whose full name Davis said she didn’t know, Davis was fired.

“I didn’t want to resign, but I wanted to say how kind of hurtful some of the actions of the company have made me feel,” Davis said during the call, a recording of which was shared with BuzzFeed News. “You know, coming back for less money rubbed me the wrong way and just so soon, and a couple of [COVID-19] cases found in clubs, and just the whole thing just made me feel weird and it made me feel weird about the company. … I went on the record because I thought it was important to say.”

Before she was told she was fired, Davis said she would consider coming back for her full fee and potentially hazard pay, as well as increased safety measures, before the people services representative, who identified herself as “Jeanette” on the recording, said, “I do have to let you know that due to the disparaging comments you made about both our members and the company executives in the recent BuzzFeed article, the company has made the decision to separate your employment.”