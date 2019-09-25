Democrats Say Trump’s Ukraine Call Was “Far More Damning” Than They Expected

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reads like a “classic mafia-like shakedown,” House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The record of the call was, he said, “far more damning than I and others had imagined.”

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries called the conversation “lawless,” “unpatriotic,” “an abuse of power,” and said it “undermines the electoral process and our democracy.” Caucus Vice Chair Katherine Clark said it was “exactly the crime that we were concerned about, blurring those lines between the political, our national security, and the official role of the president of the United States.”

The release of the transcript (which was not verbatim) comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would be entering a formal impeachment inquiry, asking six committees with jurisdiction to investigate the president under that umbrella.

After months of resistance, Pelosi’s decision to get on board the impeachment train was spurred by a series of reports that Trump withheld aid from Ukraine and pressured its president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden’s family ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump has largely admitted to doing so, though he has denied withholding funds from the country is connected to the investigation. On Wednesday morning, the White House released the record of the call, which Trump had promised would make it clear he did nothing wrong.

It did not.

According to the document, Trump explicitly asked Zelensky to “do [him] a favor” and investigate “the whole situation in Ukraine,” then made vague references to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and CrowdStrike, the company hired to investigate the hack of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election.

On the call, Trump also said it “would be great” if Ukraine could look into former vice president Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who had business in the country.

“Shocking,” Rep. Jim Himes said in a text message to BuzzFeed News after reading the document.

“This goes beyond poor judgment or an ethical lapse on the President’s part,” he added later on Twitter. “This is premeditated, criminal behavior. It appears in the conversation after a discussion of military aid, and reeks of a proposed quid pro quo.”

Republicans pushed back on the significance of the call, with many saying that the conversation did not amount to quid pro quo (Sen. Lindsey Graham memorably tweeted that it was a "nothing (non-quid pro quo) burger.")

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said that while most people would not handle the conversation that way, it fits with Trump's free-flowing, stream-of-consciousness style of speaking. "The way that he communicates is just that loose. When I read that transcript I thought, yup, that looks like a typical conversation,” said Lankford. “That is who he is."



Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, went further in a tweet — daring Democrats to take a vote on their impeachment investigation in the wake of the call.