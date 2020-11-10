Democratic Senate Candidates Outraised Republicans Across The Country. Then Republicans Won.

WASHINGTON — The first blow came in Kentucky, where Amy McGrath, a retired Marine taking on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, raked in more than $88 million in donations. Mere minutes after the polls closed in the state, McConnell was called as the winner.

Despite the fact that McGrath raised more than $30 million more than McConnell, it wasn’t even close: McConnell won by more than 20 points.



Similar results have played out in nearly every Senate race where Democrats had hoped to be competitive, as vote-counting has stretched beyond election night. Democrats took hope in the lead-up to Election Day in the fact that liberal challengers were outraising Senate Republicans in almost every race — and often leading in the polls, too. They spent months flooding the airwaves across not just Kentucky, where McGrath was always more of a long shot, but in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Maine, Iowa, and Arizona. In the days before the election, Democrats became the favorite to take over.

But by the time election week was over, it was clear that despite all that money and all that energy, the Democratic Party has come up all but empty. The party does still have a shot at winning back control of the Senate, but it’s an increasingly small one: Democrats will need to win two races in Georgia, both of which are slated for runoffs on Jan. 5. While President-elect Joe Biden is currently leading in the state as votes are still being counted, both Democratic Senate candidates are running behind their Republican opponents.

On Tuesday, Decision Desk HQ officially called the North Carolina Senate race for Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who came out on top in the single most expensive Senate race in the history of the United States.

It was another painful blow for Democrats: Cal Cunningham broke state records, raising $28.3 million in the third quarter, more than double what he raised in the second, and — despite a public scandal when it was revealed he’d had an affair — was leading in the polls as Election Day approached.

It didn’t matter. Now Tillis, too, is headed back to Washington.

Democrats did pick up a Senate seat in Arizona, where former astronaut Mark Kelly ousted Sen. Martha McSally, and Democrat John Hickenlooper came out on top in Colorado. But Democratic Sen. Doug Jones lost his seat in Alabama, meaning that several hundreds of millions of dollars later, Democrats have netted just one Senate seat.

In South Carolina, Sen. Lindsey Graham cruised to reelection Tuesday, triumphing over Democrat Jaime Harrison, who had shattered fundraising records, bringing in $57 million in the last full quarter of the campaign, more than any Senate candidate in US history. Graham took to begging for money on cable news. "They're killing me, moneywise," he pleaded on Fox News. Graham appears to have won by 10 points, according to the latest totals.

In Montana, Democrat Steve Bullock put up similar numbers, raising $28.6 million in the same time period, while in Iowa, Democrat Theresa Greenfield raised $26.7 million from July to October. Both lost their races Tuesday.