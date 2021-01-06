Democrats Are Saying Trump Should Be Impeached Again For Encouraging Supporters To Storm The Capitol

WASHINGTON — Several Democrats, including most members of the progressive group the Squad, called for President Donald Trump to be impeached for a second time on Wednesday after his supporters staged an attempted coup at the US Capitol while Congress was certifying his election loss.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” Rep. Ilhan Omar said on Twitter just after 4:30 p.m. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Congress held a short-lived joint session Wednesday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. intending to certify the Electoral College votes and confirm once again that President-elect Joe Biden won the election, despite delusions and conspiracy theories promoted by Trump and his supporters. A mob of those supporters gathered around the Capitol as the proceedings began, and then stormed the building. By 2:30 p.m., both the House and Senate had been evacuated as the group of rioters made their way onto the Senate and House floors and into the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others.

As of the time of publication, members and reporters who were at the Capitol were in secure, undisclosed locations.

Just after 4:15 p.m., Trump released a video lying about having won the election and egging on the coup, even as he told his supporters to go home.

“We love you,” he said. “You’re very special.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, another member of the Squad, also called for Trump to be impeached and removed from office “as soon as Congress reconvenes.”