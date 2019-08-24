Tom Holland Has Spoken Out About The News Of Spider-Man Leaving The MCU
The British star broke his silence on the controversy on Saturday while speaking at Disney's D23 expo.
ANAHEIM — Tom Holland has broken his silence on the news that Spider-Man will leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a dispute between Disney and Sony Pictures.
With the two studios still unable to agree about profit sharing, Holland's character is set to exit the MCU after having made appearances in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
The news has devastated fans — and Holland's Marvel costar Jeremy Renner.
While leaving the stage at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim on Saturday to promote an upcoming Pixar film in which he's starring, Holland briefly addressed the elephant in the room.
"Listen, it's been a crazy week," he told the audience, "but I want to you to know that I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000."
"I love you 3000" was the emotional line Tony Stark and his daughter shared with each other in Endgame. It has become a kind of mantra for the film’s cast as they show their gratitude to fans for Endgame's record-breaking success.
Holland is starring in the upcoming animated film Onward with Chris Pratt, who was on stage with him on Saturday.
The film tells the story of two elf brothers, voiced by Holland and Pratt, who live in a fantasy suburban neighborhood, before embarking on a magical journey.
Speaking Saturday, the British actor made a reference to his work as Spider-Man with Pratt in the Avengers films.
"Last time we were here, we were space buddies, fighting on Titan," he said. "And now we're elf buddies, fighting in LA."
Pratt then told the audience, “Give it up for Tom Holland,” and the crowd burst into cheers.
