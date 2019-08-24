Tom Holland Has Spoken Out About The News Of Spider-Man Leaving The MCU

ANAHEIM — Tom Holland has broken his silence on the news that Spider-Man will leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to a dispute between Disney and Sony Pictures.

With the two studios still unable to agree about profit sharing, Holland's character is set to exit the MCU after having made appearances in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The news has devastated fans — and Holland's Marvel costar Jeremy Renner.

While leaving the stage at Disney's D23 expo in Anaheim on Saturday to promote an upcoming Pixar film in which he's starring, Holland briefly addressed the elephant in the room.