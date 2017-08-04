Ian Gavan / Getty Images, Disney

If all goes according to plan, Kenzari will join Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, with Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, Snatch) directing. Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) will also reportedly play a new role created for the movie.

(The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news about Kenzari's casting.)