The New Jafar In "Aladdin" Is Hot And People Cannot Take It

Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari is in talks to join Disney's live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic, and also, HAVE YOU SEEN THESE PHOTOS?!

By Adam B. Vary

Adam B. Vary

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 4, 2017, at 4:06 p.m. ET

Disney is close to signing actor Marwan Kenzari to play the villainous Jafar in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

If all goes according to plan, Kenzari will join Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, with Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, Snatch) directing. Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) will also reportedly play a new role created for the movie.

(The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news about Kenzari's casting.)

The Dutch-Tunisian actor recently starred in 2017's The Mummy, and 2016's The Promise and Ben-Hur, and he will appear in Murder on the Orient Express in November.

But at this moment in time, people seem to be focusing on another aspect of Kenzari's body of work.

OK, maybe just his body.

Basically, people are really thirsty for the new Jafar.

me, when i see this is who they've cast as Jafar in the live action "Aladdin"
Thicc Repeal @EricShethar

me, when i see this is who they've cast as Jafar in the live action "Aladdin"

Old School Jafar: Here for it. New Jafar (Now With Abs!): I remain resolutely here for the proverbial it.
Glen Weldon @ghweldon

Old School Jafar: Here for it. New Jafar (Now With Abs!): I remain resolutely here for the proverbial it.

REAAAALLLLL THIRSTY.

Live Action Jafar can get ittttttttt
E. Alex Jung @e_alexjung

Live Action Jafar can get ittttttttt

In case you hadn't noticed in your feed...GAY MEN LOVE THE NEW JAFAR casting choice. Congrats @DisneyStudios
Gregory Ellwood @TheGregoryE

In case you hadn't noticed in your feed...GAY MEN LOVE THE NEW JAFAR casting choice. Congrats @DisneyStudios

😳😳😳

The new Jafar in Ritchie's "Aladdin". Nice.
Garth Franklin @darkhorizons

The new Jafar in Ritchie's "Aladdin". Nice.

Like, will Jafar be hotter than Aladdin in this movie?

@AlannaBennett jasmine's gonna be like "lmao die in an hourglass for all i care"
alexis nedd @alexisthenedd

@AlannaBennett jasmine's gonna be like "lmao die in an hourglass for all i care"

@DesNYT @MarkHarrisNYC There is no Aladdin this is now a movie about jafar as far as I am concerned
erin mccann @mccanner

@DesNYT @MarkHarrisNYC There is no Aladdin this is now a movie about jafar as far as I am concerned

Talk about a problematic fave!

Pretty sure I'm going to spend the entirety of the live action Aladdin on Jafar's side
Richard Butler @rmdbutler

Pretty sure I'm going to spend the entirety of the live action Aladdin on Jafar's side

Guess who is rooting for Jafar now
Vedrana @Missvedris

Guess who is rooting for Jafar now

And while there are still some ~lingering questions~ about this new Jafar…

But the real question is will live action jafar be coded as gay or not
Ben E @RealToddHaynes

But the real question is will live action jafar be coded as gay or not

…people seem to think Disney did an A+ job with the casting.

Disney just cast this actor, Marwan Kenzari, as Jafar in the live-action Aladdin, which I...uh...that is...um...wha… https://t.co/K3EoDNDlLM
Mark Harris @MarkHarrisNYC

Disney just cast this actor, Marwan Kenzari, as Jafar in the live-action Aladdin, which I...uh...that is...um...wha… https://t.co/K3EoDNDlLM

A whole new world, indeed!

