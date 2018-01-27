14 Movies You Should Know About From The Sundance Film Festival
It was a quieter year at the annual film festival in Park City, Utah, but there were still plenty of powerful, moving, and surprising films worth talking about.
1. The Tale
2. Eighth Grade
3. Sorry to Bother You
4. The Kindergarten Teacher
5. Hereditary
6. Won't You Be My Neighbor
7. The Miseducation of Cameron Post
8. Skate Kitchen
9. Private Life
10. What They Had
11. Madeline's Madeline
12. Blindspotting
13. Monsters and Men
14. Hearts Beat Loud
UPDATE
This story has been updated with a new release date for What They Had, as well as the jury-awarded prizes for The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Kindergarten Teacher, and Monsters and Men.
