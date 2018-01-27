BuzzFeed News

14 Movies You Should Know About From The Sundance Film Festival

It was a quieter year at the annual film festival in Park City, Utah, but there were still plenty of powerful, moving, and surprising films worth talking about.

By Adam B. Vary and Alison Willmore and Alanna Bennett

1. The Tale

2. Eighth Grade

3. Sorry to Bother You

4. The Kindergarten Teacher

5. Hereditary

6. Won't You Be My Neighbor

7. The Miseducation of Cameron Post

8. Skate Kitchen

9. Private Life

10. What They Had

11. Madeline's Madeline

12. Blindspotting

13. Monsters and Men

14. Hearts Beat Loud

Courtesy of Sundance Institute

For those who got to know Nick Offerman’s work through Parks and Recreation, you might be accustomed to seeing him as the stoic, stern, woodworking Ron Swanson — a man who makes fun of salads, hippies, and too much enthusiasm. In Hearts Beat Loud, Offerman plays a Brooklyn-dwelling musician and the most earnest, effervescent role I’ve ever seen him in. He’s the kind of man who squeals with joy in artisan coffee shops. And it’s wonderful.

Hearts Beats Loud follows a father (Offerman) and his daughter (Kiersey Clemons) as he tries to pressure her into starting a band with him the summer before she leaves for college across the country. It’s heartrendingly sweet, with several original songs I’m genuinely distressed I can’t own and play on repeat already. I need them right now. It also features something still relatively rare onscreen: a love story between two women of color (Clemons and Sasha Lane). It’s a movie that doesn’t explicitly plug into any massive political conversations right now, but that’s part of the joy of it: It gets all its juice from just telling a human story with a big ol’ heart. Speaking to others who caught the film at Sundance, I got the impression that it clung to their hearts just as it did to mine. — A.B.

Distribution: Gunpowder & Sky will distribute Hearts Beat Loud in North America, while Sony Pictures Worldwide will distribute internationally. No word on dates yet.

UPDATE

This story has been updated with a new release date for What They Had, as well as the jury-awarded prizes for The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Kindergarten Teacher, and Monsters and Men.

