"Star Wars" Isn't Invincible After All

Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted with an estimated $83.3 million domestically over its first three days — adjusting for inflation, that even falls behind the Star Wars prequels.

When Disney first acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 for $4.05 billion, there was wide speculation that CEO Bob Iger might have overpaid for the home of the Star Wars franchise. The Star Wars prequels, the thinking went, had so drained audience goodwill for lightsabers, Jedi, and the Millennium Falcon that there was no guarantee they'd come flocking back for a new suite of films set in a galaxy far, far away.

Welp, five years later, Disney's three Star Wars releases — 2015's The Force Awakens, 2016's Rogue One, and 2017's The Last Jedi — have already grossed $4.46 billion at the global box office, and that's not counting the revenue from merchandising, theme park tie-ins, and in-home sales. From a financial standpoint, buying Lucasfilm appears to have guaranteed Disney at least one billion-dollar blockbuster every year.

That is, until this weekend.

Solo: A Star Wars Story — depicting the origin story of galactic scoundrel Han Solo (now played by Hail Caesar! star Alden Ehrenreich) — debuted with an estimated $83.3 million at the domestic box office over its first three days, and a projection of $101 million through the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. It's by far the lowest domestic debut for a Star Wars movie in the Disney era, and that's before accounting for the limp $65 million Solo made internationally since Wednesday.