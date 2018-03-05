One Of Oscar's Longest Losing Streaks Just Ended

Warner Bros. Pictures

Deakins' losing streak wasn't quite the worst ever in Academy Awards history. Film composer Thomas Newman, for example, has 14 nominations for Best Original Score (including for Skyfall and The Shawshank Redemption) and zero wins, and the late Roland Anderson was nominated 15 times for Best Art Direction (including for 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's and 1932's A Farewell to Arms), and never won at all.