One Of Oscar's Longest Losing Streaks Just Ended

Arts & Entertainment / oscars

After 14 nominations over 23 years, legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins won — finally! — for Blade Runner 2049.

By Adam B. Vary

Adam B. Vary

Posted on March 4, 2018, at 10:58 p.m. ET

This is cinematographer Roger Deakins. He just won his first Academy Award — after 14 nominations.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Deakins won Best Cinematography for the moody sci-fi thriller Blade Runner 2049, which is packed with insanely beautiful shots Deakins created (with director Denis Villeneuve) — like this one.

Warner Bros. Pictures

And this one.

Warner Bros. Pictures

And this one.

Warner Bros. Pictures

You get the idea. Deakins' work is exquisite.

Deakins' win ends one of the longest losing streaks in Academy Awards history, starting with his first Best Cinematography nomination for 1994's The Shawshank Redemption.

Columbia Pictures / Via film-grab.com

Deakins continued to earn nominations for his detailed, precise, often iconic cinematography throughout the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s.

Gramercy Pictures / Via film-grab.com

Deakins was even nominated twice in one year, for 2007's No Country for Old Men and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

TOP: Miramax Films & Paramount Vantage; BOTTOM: Warner Bros. Pictures / Via film-grab.com

Suffice it to say, Deakins is considered to be one of the greatest cinematographers ever — he even earned the only Best Cinematography nomination ever for a James Bond film, for 2012's Skyfall.

Columbia Pictures / Via film-grab.com

But until this year, Deakins had never actually won an Oscar.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Deakins' losing streak wasn't quite the worst ever in Academy Awards history. Film composer Thomas Newman, for example, has 14 nominations for Best Original Score (including for Skyfall and The Shawshank Redemption) and zero wins, and the late Roland Anderson was nominated 15 times for Best Art Direction (including for 1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's and 1932's A Farewell to Arms), and never won at all.

Still, Deakins' lack of an Oscar was terribly egregious, given how many of the best movies of the last 30 years he's shot. And now he has one!

Warner Bros Pictures

Deakins received a standing ovation as he walked to the stage to collect the award. "Some of my crew on Blade Runner, I've been working with for over 30 years," he said in his acceptance speech.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Congratulations, Roger!

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
