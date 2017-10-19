Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence On Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand.”

Tarantino said he was “shocked and appalled” when Sorvino told him in 1995 about her alleged encounter with Weinstein. At the time, however, Tarantino said he chalked up Weinstein's behavior to a specific infatuation with Sorvino, and believed it stopped once they began dating.