Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence On Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence On Harvey Weinstein Allegations

“I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard,” the filmmaker told the New York Times.

By Adam B. Vary

Adam B. Vary

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 19, 2017, at 6:43 p.m. ET

Director Quentin Tarantino ended his silence on Thursday, two weeks after the first of several stories broke alleging producer and film executive Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted at least 46 women.

Tarantino's entire film career has been deeply entwined with Weinstein, who has distributed all of the filmmaker's movies, from 1992's Reservoir Dogs through 2015's The Hateful Eight.

In an interview with the New York Times, Tarantino said he had firsthand knowledge of at least a few of the allegations against Weinstein, including from his then-girlfriend Mira Sorvino, who recently told her story to The New Yorker.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand.”

Tarantino said he was “shocked and appalled” when Sorvino told him in 1995 about her alleged encounter with Weinstein. At the time, however, Tarantino said he chalked up Weinstein's behavior to a specific infatuation with Sorvino, and believed it stopped once they began dating.

Tarantino cited an unnamed female actor who told him about an unsettling encounter with Weinstein in a hotel room, and his knowledge that actor Rose McGowan — who has accused Weinstein of rape — had reached a settlement with Weinstein.

But the filmmaker said he did not connect these incidents as indicators of a larger pattern, even as he began to hear more rumors about Weinstein's behavior with women. “I chalked it up to a ’50s–’60s-era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk,” he said. “As if that’s OK. That’s the egg on my face right now.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Tarantino also called for an end to "an almost Jim Crow-like system that us males have almost tolerated" with regard to the treatment of women in the entertainment industry. “We allowed it to exist because that’s the way it was.”

“I’m calling on the other guys who knew more to not be scared,” Tarantino said. “Don’t just give out statements. Acknowledge that there was something rotten in Denmark. Vow to do better by our sisters.”

Of all of Weinstein's collaborators, Tarantino is the most prominent, but had remained silent on the allegations until an Oct. 12 tweet from his friend, actor Amber Tamblyn, which contained a statement from Tarantino saying he was “stunned and heartbroken.”

Amber Tamblyn @ambertamblyn

From Quentin Tarantino:

When asked by the Times whether the Weinstein scandal would affect his own filmmaking legacy, Tarantino said, “I don't know. I hope it doesn't.”

Read the entire interview here.

