"Wonder Woman 2" Finally Lands Its Director

"Wonder Woman 2" Finally Lands Its Director

By Adam B. Vary

Last updated on September 11, 2017, at 3:07 p.m. ET

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Finally! Patty Jenkins is officially directing Wonder Woman 2!

Robyn Beck / AFP / Getty Images

Jenkins, who earned wide acclaim for her direction of the first Wonder Woman earlier this summer, had been publicly discussing her plans for the sequel for months, but the deal wasn't officially completed until now, BuzzFeed News has confirmed. Variety first reported the news.

Jenkins holds several major box office records for a solo female director, including the biggest domestic opening weekend ever ($103.3 million) and the biggest global grosses ever ($816.3 million as of Sept. 11).

Adam B. Vary / BuzzFeed News / Via boxofficemojo.com

(Disney's 2013 animated musical Frozen, codirected by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, still holds the record for the highest-grossing film ever helmed by a female director, with $1.28 billion globally.)

While the exact terms of Jenkins' deal are unclear, Deadline reported on Aug. 17 that she was pushing for a contract that would pay her "the same as a male director would receive after such a box office coup."

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

In July, Screen Rant reported the sequel will be set in the 1980s during the Cold War — but those plot details remain unconfirmed.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Jenkins told BuzzFeed News in June that she was excited to see Wonder Woman's "power really soar" in the sequel. "That's what I'm craving," she said.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonder Woman 2 is scheduled to open on Dec. 13, 2019.

Warner Bros. Pictures

UPDATE

The box office chart in this story has been updated with the latest figures.

