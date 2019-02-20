How Twitter Gave Us Front-Row Seats To The Messiest Awards Season Ever

Alex Bailey / 20th Century Fox; Twitter

The one-two punch of the Popular Oscar and Hart debacles would’ve been bruising enough. But then in January, the actors union SAG-AFTRA took to Twitter to scold the Academy for allegedly pressuring stars not to appear on the SAG Awards if they wanted to present at the Oscars. Then, after reports spread quickly that only two of the five Best Original Song nominees would perform during the telecast — prompting censure from no less than Twitter’s Nicest Person, Lin-Manuel Miranda — the Academy quickly started announcing via Twitter that all Best Original Song nominees would perform. And then, following a report that suggested last year’s four acting winners had not been asked to present this year — breaking with long-standing Oscar tradition — the Academy tweeted that last year’s acting winners would indeed present. “I don’t think there’s an adjective to describe how [the Academy’s leadership] has fumbled every one of these decisions,” a studio executive and Academy member who asked to remain anonymous in order to speak freely told BuzzFeed News. It’s become a kind of wearying ritual: The Academy leadership does something ill-advised, people take to Twitter in protest of that thing, and then the Academy reverses it. “I feel like I have no voice,” the executive said. “There’s not, like, a survey going out to the membership. You still have these small groups making all of these decisions.” In the absence of a voice, members have turned to social media, and especially Twitter, to air their grievances, the executive added.

And for good reason: In just the last five years, Twitter has proven to be a powerful tool for change at the Oscars. After nominating the whitest set of nominees in 17 years in 2015, the Twitter hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, created by April Reign, became a social media rebuke and rallying cry, and ultimately pushed the Academy to aggressively expand the diversity of its membership. And it’s working: Nonwhite members doubled from 8% in 2015 to 16% in 2018, and female members increased from 25% in 2015 to 31% in 2018. In 2017, meanwhile, the #MeToo and #TimesUp phenomena helped catalyze seismic changes within the entire entertainment industry. One small but powerful example: the Academy’s decision to expel Harvey Weinstein — the man who almost single-handedly invented the modern awards season as we know it today — from its ranks. This season, however, the din of “social media posts” haven’t sparked the same sense of consequential momentum. “With #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite, the Twitterverse advanced the conversation and gave rise to the beginnings of meaningful change,” said one Academy member who’s a successful producer. “In this case, this year, you have a lot of Twitter misery, but without much to show for it, other than a lot of unraveling.” Instead of a single, galvanizing controversy driving the awards season conversation, there has been an unrelenting cascade of them, caused not just by the Academy’s flat-footedness, but also a parallel procession of gaffes, controversies, and outright scandals clouding many of this year’s major nominees.

Indeed, it can feel lately that instant politicization is all that Twitter is good for, but with the exception of First Man, the social media firestorms surrounding each of these films came from a place of good faith. “Academy Award–nominated Best Pictures are going to spark arguments about representation, about historical accuracy, about who is getting honored and who isn’t, almost by the nature of the kind of movie that gets nominated,” said Mark Harris, a veteran entertainment journalist and awards season expert. “That’s where we are as a culture right now. In the year where BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther, and Vice are nominated, of course race and politics are going to come in. In a year when Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated, of course LGBT representation issues are going to be raised. This is the deal. This is going to happen every year.” Harris pointed to the criticism the Human Rights Campaign endured for its tweet congratulating Bohemian Rhapsody on its Golden Globe win for Best Picture — Drama. “One way to frame that is the quote-unquote Twitter mob ganged up on HRC and attacked them,” said Harris. “Another way to frame it is that an extremely well-heeled fundraising organization got called on the question whether mere representation is enough or whether the people doing the representing and the content of the representation matters. That to me seems like a completely legitimate conversation, even if it’s noisy and angry.” That noise is also a byproduct of the changes to the Academy’s membership, as a sudden and significant profusion of young and diverse new blood challenges the perception of what an “Oscar” movie should look like: There’s the unapologetically opportunistic queer sex in The Favourite vs. the circumspect and shamefaced queer sex in Bohemian Rhapsody. Some voters preferred Black Panther, a mega-budgeted superhero movie set in Africa and centered on Africans; others chose Green Book, a modest two-hander about race in which the white guy is the protagonist. “Hollywood has been a really closed system for much of its history, and the Oscars and the Academy have been one of the most closed systems within one of most closed system,” a filmmaker who was part of the most recent class of new Academy members said. “It’s been a very staid, very insular organization forever. All the tumult is part of a larger reckoning of sorts that the Oscars [is going through] — it’s almost like growing pains into whatever this new thing is going to be.” Part of those growing pains involves learning how to navigate — and prepare for — the way we communicate in the 21st century.

