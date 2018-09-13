Can Chris Pine's Penis And Alfonso Cuarón's Genius Save Netflix's Movie Future?

By embracing big movies that Hollywood has long abandoned — like this fall’s Roma , Outlaw King , and 22 July — the streaming giant hopes it can finally be taken seriously as a major player in Hollywood.

TORONTO — Just seconds into the gala premiere of Outlaw King, the opening night film of the Toronto International Film Festival, the audience began to murmur in excitement — over, of all things, the logo for the company that had made the movie: Netflix. The streaming giant has been debuting its movies at major film festivals for several years now, trying, with persistent difficulty, to make the same impact within the world of feature narrative filmmaking that it has in just about every other form of popular visual entertainment. Until this month, Netflix has used the same brisk “dun dun” logo that plays before all its streaming content as its opening logo at film festivals. The effect has been abrupt and clumsy, as if the company preferred that festival audiences packed into large and lavish movie theaters were draped over their couches at home instead. But starting earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix quietly introduced a new opening logo, designed exclusively for when its films play in movie theaters. A thin, bright, red line pierces the middle of a black screen, followed by a vivid rainbow of other lines that ultimately coalesce into the Netflix “N” — the word “Netflix” never even appears. Aside from appearing much more cinematic, the new logo is a pointed sign that, in order to be a dominant a player in the world of movies, Netflix has realized it has to start behaving less like a once-in-a-generation disruptive force, and more like an old-school movie company. That is even more apparent in the slate of narrative features Netflix unveiled during the fall festival season. After struggling for years to get its movies buzzing either as viral sensations or major Oscar contenders, Netflix finally made serious progress with the former by resurrecting the romantic comedy with movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Set It Up, and The Kissing Booth. The company hopes to continue its momentum into awards season with a series of ambitious movies from acclaimed filmmakers. What is most striking, however, is how Netflix’s biggest, most awards-y movies at TIFF this year also evoke beloved movie genres that have long since been abandoned by Hollywood in the era of the blockbuster franchise. And yet each of these films also faces the same 21st-century challenges that have bedeviled Netflix’s movies from the start.

The historical epic Outlaw King, for example, chronicles the brutal struggle of medieval Scottish royal Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) to unite his country and repel English rule — a rebellion first ignited by William Wallace, the hero of the 1995 Best Picture winner Braveheart. Wallace makes a brief appearance in Outlaw King too, albeit far more feral in appearance than Mel Gibson’s dreamboat take on the legendary rebel. Since sweeping period movies about 14th-century Scottish heroes remain quite rare, director David Mackenzie worked hard to make sure Outlaw King stood apart from Braveheart: The camerawork is gritty and chaotic, the mud and gore are plentiful, the politics are more fraught, and the costumes and production design look (rare for a historical epic) brand new, as if the castles had been built decades earlier, instead of nearly a millennia ago. If you’ve heard anything about Outlaw King, however, it’s about the scene in which Chris Pine emerges from an estuary completely, full-frontally naked. It makes enough sense in the context of the story — Robert is at his lowest point and decides to stop evading capture and confront his enemy head-on. Though it’s quite rare for a star of Pine’s stature to bare all, it’s the kind of moment that in a movie theater would cause a momentary stir (as it did at the film’s premiere at TIFF) before the movie launched into its climactic, bloody battle. But while Outlaw King will play in a small handful of theaters, the vast majority of people will watch it in their homes after it debuts Nov. 9, with a pause button sitting mere inches away — or a GIF-making app, for that matter. That is, if they make it that far into the movie. At 132 minutes, Outlaw King suffers from the same midstory bloat that plagues so many of the company’s TV series, meandering through too many narrative dead ends as Robert’s quest gets bogged down in a string of needless, messy skirmishes. Viewers may find themselves impatiently fast-forwarding just to get to Pine’s money shot — but at least they’ll be getting something they’ve never quite seen before.

There’s an even, er, lengthier full-frontal scene in Roma, Alfonso Cuarón’s first film since winning the Oscar for Best Director for 2013’s Gravity, and Netflix’s best shot by far at landing its first nomination for Best Picture. (The film already won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival.) Roma follows a single middle-class family in Mexico City through roughly 12 months spanning 1970 and 1971, but its real subject is Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), the family’s housekeeper and nanny. In one early scene, Cleo is wooed by a young, quite naked martial arts enthusiast who uses a hotel curtain rod to earnestly show off his, uh, skills to her. Again, the nudity does serve a larger storytelling purpose, underscoring Cuarón’s desire for Roma to capture as much authentic, lived-in humanity as possible. He succeeds, to an astonishing degree. Cuarón shot Roma in black and white in a series of impeccably designed, deliberately paced medium-to-wide shots. The film vividly invokes the neorealist cinema of the mid–20th century, but with the full arsenal of 21st-century filmmaking techniques at his disposal, Cuarón is able to bring a staggering scope to his film. There are extraordinary sequences that follow Cleo as she navigates the careening bustle of Mexico City in the early 1970s, the frame teeming with detail that suggest hundreds of different stories that surround Cleo’s singular tale. Movies this big generally need an equally large audience to recoup their costs. But between the black-and-white cinematography, the methodical pacing, the characters speaking Spanish and Mixtec with English subtitles, and the cast of unknown actors led by Aparicio — a nonprofessional in her first-ever role — there is scarcely any room in the current theatrical landscape for a movie like Roma to become a box office blockbuster. So call it the Netflix paradox: Roma’s potential audience explodes exponentially on the streaming platform, and yet Cuarón’s expansive and transportive filmmaking is built explicitly to be seen on a movie screen. Which may be why Netflix is flirting with breaking its cardinal rule and releasing Roma in theaters exclusively for a short period before offering it on its streaming service.

