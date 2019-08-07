The sex scandal between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky will be the subject of the new season of the FX anthology series American Crime Story, the cable network announced on Tuesday.

Lewinsky will also be a producer on the season, titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, and will be played by Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart).



Sarah Paulson will play Lewinsky's confidante Linda Tripp, who infamously recorded their phone conversations about the Clinton affair without Lewinsky's knowledge. Those tapes became key evidence in the impeachment inquiry into Clinton. Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford (Kinky Boots) will play Paula Jones, whose 1994 sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton ultimately led to his impeachment.

Paulson won an Emmy for portraying Marcia Clark on the show's first season, The People vs. O.J. Simpson, which established the series' acclaimed approach to re-examining the exhaustively covered scandals that dominated the news in the 1990s. The show's second season, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, traced how Andrew Cunanan came to murder the famed fashion designer in 1997.