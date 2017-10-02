Sara Kauss / Getty Images

Keeter (pictured here at a concert in Arlington, Texas, on April 17, 2015) wrote that he had been a proponent of the Second Amendment for his entire life. But he said the legal firearms owned by members of his crew and kept on their tour bus were "useless" during the shooting, which happened hours after the Texas country band performed during the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

"We couldn't touch them for fear police might think that we were part of the massacre and shoot us," Keeter wrote.