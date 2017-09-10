BuzzFeed News

Jennifer Lawrence Revealed The One Piece Of Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Equal pay! Equal pay! Equal pay!

By Adam B. Vary

Posted on September 10, 2017, at 5:42 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting her new film mother! at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

At a TIFF press conference for the psychological horror film — which also included director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Noah) — Lawrence was asked what advice she would give her younger self.

Her answer was quintessentially Jennifer Lawrence-ian:

"Make sure you know how much everyone else is getting paid before you say, 'Yes,'" she said with a laugh.

Lawrence has been an advocate for women receiving equal pay since emails from the Sony Pictures hack revealed that she was paid substantially less for 2013's American Hustle than her male co-stars, despite arguably being the movie's biggest star.

She wrote about the incident in 2015, saying "I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early."

Lawrence has since proven to be a strong advocate for herself professionally, reportedly earning $46 million in 2016.

mother! opens in theaters on Sept. 15.

