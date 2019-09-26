J. Lo And Shakira Will Perform At The 2020 Super Bowl

The announcement was made official on Twitter on Thursday with a series of tweets from Lopez, Shakira, and the halftime sponsor, Pepsi.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the Super Bowl 54 halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, instantly returning the storied sports and pop culture institution to its former glory.

Two 👑 👑 First time together on stage…on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL

In a statement, Lopez said she has dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl ever since seeing Diana Ross "fly off into the sky" at the 1996 halftime show.

"And now it’s made even more special, not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina," she said. "I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage."

Shakira, who will be performing the show on her birthday, said doing the show "is a true American dream" and that they plan to "bring the show of a lifetime."

The announcement is welcome news for anyone who still bothers to remember the last two Super Bowl halftime shows, in which Maroon 5 (with Travis Scott and Big Boi) and Justin Timberlake...let's just say it was far from their finest hours.

Maroon 5 landed the gig for Super Bowl 53 after Rihanna reportedly turned it down in support of Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who contends the NFL has prevented him from playing after he started protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. Several other music acts also reportedly declined to join Maroon 5 for the performance, leading to the impression that doing so during the biggest football game of the year — for the largest television audience of the year — would be tantamount to endorsing the NFL's treatment of Kaepernick and other players who joined his protest.

That perception appears to have thawed after the NFL partnered with Jay-Z's Roc Nation to — among other things — produce the Super Bowl halftime show, even though Kaepernick appeared to throw some shade at the deal.

Lopez, meanwhile, is currently starring in the hit movie Hustlers, which has already grossed $67.7 million at the domestic box office and has won the actor considerable Oscar buzz. Next year's Academy Awards will air just a week after Super Bowl 54, which means Lopez could vault herself into Hollywood history as the first person to perform at the Super Bowl and win an Oscar in the same month.