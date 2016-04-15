"Avatar" Sequels Are Happening, But Not Because Of A Tweet

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

This is the latest in a series of delays for Cameron's follow-up to the original $2.8 billion–grossing blockbuster. In 2011, for example, he said he was going to make two Avatar sequels, and he planned to release them in 2014 and 2015.

According to the Los Angeles Times, however, Cameron explained at the 2016 CinemaCon that the Avatar sequels have been delayed — and, now, expanded — because his development team has come up with too much great stuff.

"So far what I’m seeing — the art on the walls, the stuff that’s been developed — is in pure imagination really far beyond the first film," Cameron said. "But we’ve begun to bump up against the limitations of our artform. … As the writing process has continued, and now that the script work is finishing up, it’s not three films — it’s four."