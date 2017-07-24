Henry Cavill's Mustache Will Have To Be Erased From "Justice League," And It Is Very, Very Funny
"2017 has been hard enough. Just let Superman have a goddamn mustache."
On Monday, Variety reported that Justice League's extensive reshoots are causing major headaches for Warner Bros. — particularly due to actor Henry Cavill's mustache.
Cavill sports fuzzy-lipped facial hair in Mission: Impossible 6, and although he was reportedly supposed to be finished with shooting that film before Justice League went back into production, the actor has ended up having to shoot both movies simultaneously.
And because Paramount reportedly won't allow Cavill to shave while making M-I:6, Warner Bros. will have to digitally erase Cavill's mustache from Justice League.
The news was, understandably, quite funny to people.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
They enjoyed thinking about two major Hollywood studios fighting over one man's facial hair.
Some speculated how Cavill's mustache could be worked into the plot of Justice League.
ADVERTISEMENT
But mostly, people really, really, really wanted Cavill to keep the mustache as Superman.
In part because many were just curious what a 'stache'd Man of Steel would look like.
ADVERTISEMENT
Weirdly, this artist drew Cavill-as-Superman with facial hair three weeks before the news broke.
And in April, Cavill posted this shot of him in his Superman costume while wearing a mustache on Instagram.
-
So, what do you think: Should Henry Cavill keep his mustache as Superman?Yes — save the 'stache, save the world.No — keep Superman's face as smooth as steel.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, what do you think: Should Henry Cavill keep his mustache as Superman?
-
vote votesYes — save the 'stache, save the world.
-
vote votesNo — keep Superman's face as smooth as steel.
-
Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.