8 Amazing Actors You Don’t Know Now But Will Be Talking About A Lot Soon

Filmmaker Debra Granik has an eye for actors. Her 2004 debut, Down to the Bone, served as a breakthrough for lead Vera Farmiga, who'd acted in film and TV before but had never gotten a chance to show her talents like she did as a mother of two trying to hide a drug addiction. Her 2010 Winter's Bone showed the world what Jennifer Lawrence, as a tough Ozark teen, could do, and was an essential step to Lawrence's current stardom. So it really needn't be said that the young lead of her new film, father-daughter drama Leave No Trace, is one to watch. But let's go ahead and say it: New Zealander teenager Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie doesn't just hold her own against Ben Foster in this film about a family of two who've been living in the Oregon wilderness. She quietly becomes the heart of the film, a wise-beyond-her-years young woman who comes to understand the difficulty her PTSD-stricken father has with living in society, but also begins to wonder if she's willing to continue accompanying him in his off-the-grid existence. —A.W.