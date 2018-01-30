8 Amazing Actors You Don’t Know Now But Will Be Talking About A Lot Soon
From eighth-grade girls to skateboarding showboats to struggling gay teenagers, these actors and their roles wowed audiences at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival — and promise to keep audiences buzzing all year.
1. Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
2. Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post)
3. Isabelle Nélisse (The Tale)
4. Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline)
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Rafael Casal (Blindspotting)
6. Kayli Carter (Private Life)
7. Nina Moran (Skate Kitchen)
8. Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace)
-
Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Alanna Bennett is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alanna Bennett at alanna.bennett@buzzfeed.com.
-
Alison Willmore is a critic and culture writer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alison Willmore at alison.willmore@buzzfeed.com.