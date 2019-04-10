Warner Bros. Is Filing A Copyright Claim Over Trump's 2020 Video For Using The "Dark Knight Rises" Score
After Trump posted the video on Twitter, people quickly began pointing out that the music is from Hans Zimmer's score for the Batman movie, specifically the track "Why Do We Fall."
President Donald Trump on Tuesday posted a video on Twitter that appeared to be part of his 2020 reelection campaign. In less than three hours, it had already amassed over 1 million views, but it might not be up much longer.
BuzzFeed News has learned that Warner Bros. Pictures is filing a copyright infringement complaint to have the video taken down because it uses part of the score from the studio's 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises.
The roughly two-minute video juxtaposes brief shots of prominent Democrats — from Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton to comedians Rosie O'Donnell and Amy Schumer — against images of Trump from his first two years in office, including his meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.
Dramatic text exclaims: "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist." There is no dialogue — instead, a driving, dramatic score plays underneath everything, crescendoing just as Trump raises his fist into the air.
Warner Bros. had no official comment, but a source told BuzzFeed News that the studio is pursuing legal action to have the video removed.
The video appears to be lifted from a YouTube video posted to a Reddit thread on /r/The_Donald. The video by MateyProductions cites Zimmer's score, but it's unclear if permission to use it was obtained.
Warner Bros. is a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, which was recently acquired by AT&T after the Justice Department failed in its attempt to block the merger, one of Trump's 2016 campaign promises.
The White House did not respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.
