Many Democrats Are Now Donating Harvey Weinstein's Campaign Contributions To Charity

The $30,000 will cover the amount the DNC received from Weinstein during the last election cycle.

In a statement, DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa called the allegations against Weinstein "deeply troubling" and evoked the Access Hollywood tape of President Donald Trump.

"The Democratic party condemns all forms of sexual harassment and assault," said the statement. "We hope that Republicans will do the same as we mark one year since the release of a tape showing President Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women followed by more than a dozen women who came forward to detail similar experiences of assault and harassment."

In response, the Republican National Committee accused the DNC of attempting to "launder the dirty Harvey Weinstein money to fellow Democratic political organizations" by redirecting the $30,000.

"Now EMILY’s List, Emerge America and Higher Heights have the opportunity to do what the DNC failed to do — either return the money or donate it to charity," said RNC press secretary Cassie Smedile.