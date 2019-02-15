The Academy Awards Have Abandoned Plans To Give Some Oscars During Commercial Breaks After Facing Major Backlash

Facing mounting backlash from Hollywood industry groups and prominent filmmakers, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reversed its decision to hand out some Oscars during commercial breaks in an effort to keep the telecast to three hours in length.

The Academy had planned to give awards for four categories — Cinematography, Film Editing, Live-Action Short, and Makeup and Hairstyling — during commercial breaks. The winners' speeches would have then been edited into the live broadcast later in the show, with everything else around the award — especially the winner walking to the stage — edited out.

Under the plan, four to six categories would have also been selected on a rotation to be handed out during breaks in future telecasts. When the Academy first announced the decision to air certain categories during ad breaks in August 2018, it was met with skepticism, but that grew to an uproar after the Academy announced on Monday which specific categories wouldn't make the live broadcast, spurring a wave of backlash from professional groups and other industry players.

"Deep-sixing cinematography and editing, much less hair and makeup, was a brain-dead decision when those are two of the most essential movie making arts, and prominent directors were guaranteed to go public and fight it," said one member of the Academy to BuzzFeed News, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Oscar-nominated Roma director Alfonso Cuarón was one of them, tweeting on Tuesday: "In the history of CINEMA, masterpieces have existed without sound, without color, without a story, without actors and without music. No one single film has ever existed without CINEMAtography and without editing."