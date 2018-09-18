Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Emmys

The Americans (FX) The Crown (Netflix) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Stranger Things (Netflix) This Is Us (NBC) Westworld (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV) Drunk History (Comedy Central) I Love You, America (Hulu) Portlandia (IFC) Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

The Amazing Race (CBS) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Project Runway (Lifetime) Top Chef (Bravo) The Voice (NBC)

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Keri Russell, The Americans Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Jason Bateman, Ozark Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Ed Harris, Westworld Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Game of Thrones , “Beyond The Wall” Game of Thrones , “The Dragon And The Wolf” The Handmaid’s Tale , “After” Ozark , “The Toll” Stranger Things , “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Crown , “Mystery Man” Game of Thrones , “The Dragon And The Wolf” The Handmaid’s Tale , “June” Killing Eve , “Nice Face” Stranger Things , “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale Lena Headey, Game of Thrones Vanessa Kirby, The Crown Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones Mandy Patinkin, Homeland David Harbour, Stranger Things Matt Smith, The Crown Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Neflix) Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix) Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix) Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (NBC)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) (TBS) Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO) Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix) Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner Laura Dern, The Tale Michelle Dockery, Godless Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Godless Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert The Looming Tower , “9/11” Paterno Patrick Melrose Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

American Vandal , “Clean Up” The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story , “House By The Lake” Godless Patrick Melrose Twin Peaks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar John Leguizamo, Waco Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Ted Danson, The Good Place Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm Donald Glover, Atlanta William H. Macy, Shameless

Pamela Adlon, Better Things Allison Janney, Mom Issa Rae, Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Atlanta , “FUBU” Atlanta , "Teddy Perkins" Barry , “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” The Big Bang Theory , “The Bow Tie Asymmetry” GLOW , “Pilot” Silicon Valley , “Initial Coin Offering”

Atlanta , “Alligator Man” Atlanta , “Barbershop” Barry , “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” Barry , “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going” Silicon Valley , “Fifty-One Percent”

The following categories were previously awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 8 and 9:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie

WINNER: USS Callister (Black Mirror) (Netflix)

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

Flint (Lifetime)

Paterno (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Fixer Upper (HGTV)

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Wh Do You Think You Are? (TLC)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Born This Way (A&E)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Intervention (A&E)

Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

Click here for the full list of Emmy winners, and good golly, there are so many.