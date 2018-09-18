Here Are The Winners At The 2018 Emmys
Game of Thrones, The Americans, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story were big winners, but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was the biggest.
Outstanding Drama Series
WINNER: Game of Thrones (HBO)
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
The Alienist (TNT)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)
At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
DRAMA
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama
WINNER: The Crown, “Paterfamilias” (Stephen Daldry)
Game of Thrones, “Beyond The Wall”
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon And The Wolf”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “After”
Ozark, “The Toll”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama
WINNER: The Americans, “Start” (Joel Fields and Joseph Weisberg)
The Crown, “Mystery Man”
Game of Thrones, “The Dragon And The Wolf”
The Handmaid’s Tale, “June”
Killing Eve, “Nice Face”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
VARIETY
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Winner: The Oscars (ABC) (Glenn Weiss)
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Neflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (NBC)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
WINNER: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix) (John Mulaney)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated) (TBS)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
LIMITED SERIES AND MOVIES
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, USS Calister Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Regina King, Seven Seconds
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
WINNER: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” (Ryan Murphy)
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
The Looming Tower, “9/11”
Paterno
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
WINNER: USS Callister (Black Mirror) (Charlie Brooker and William Bridges)
American Vandal, “Clean Up”
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, “House By The Lake”
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Merritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
COMEDY
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Bill Hader, Barry
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Pilot” (Amy Sherman-Palladino)
Atlanta, “FUBU”
Atlanta, "Teddy Perkins"
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
GLOW, “Pilot”
Silicon Valley, “Initial Coin Offering”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot" (Amy Sherman-Palladino)
Atlanta, “Alligator Man”
Atlanta, “Barbershop”
Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Barry, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast And Keep Going”
Silicon Valley, “Fifty-One Percent”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Henry Winkler, Barry
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
The following categories were previously awarded at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 8 and 9:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie
WINNER: USS Callister (Black Mirror) (Netflix)
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game Of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Fixer Upper (HGTV)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Wh Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
WINNER: United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Born This Way (A&E)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)
Intervention (A&E)
Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
