These Highly Rated Pillows From Target Are (Mostly) Under $25

Nuë by Novaform cooling memory gel pillow

A good pillow can be the difference between a good night’s sleep and a bad one. Fancy sleeping pillows can cost more than $100, but if you’re on a budget Target is a great place to shop. There, you can get pillows for as low as $10, and they actually have decent ratings.

Whether you’re a side sleeper, stomach sleeper or back sleeper (and like your pillows fluffy, firm or somewhere in between) Target has you covered. We’ve rounded up some highly rated options below, from the least to the most expensive.

A medium density pillow

Made By Design

Offering classic comfort at a low price, this medium density pillow from Made By Design has more than 100 five-star ratings. It’s made of a cotton blend and soft fill, and the medium density is ideal for stomach and back sleepers.

You can buy the medium density pillow from Target for $10. 

An extra firm down alternative pillow

If you like your pillows extra firm, this Made By Design pillow is a budget-friendly option with more than 400 five-star ratings. It’s filled with a soft down alternative, and the extra firm texture offers some extra support, making it ideal for side sleepers.

You can buy the extra firm down alternative pillow from Target for $10. 

A quilted down alternative pillow

Not too soft or too firm, this medium density down alternative pillow from Threshold is well suited for all sleeping styles. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a quilted texture that adds a touch of homey flair.

You can buy the quilted down alternative pillow from Target for $12. 

A gel memory foam pillow

If you’re looking for a pillow that will meld to the shape of your head and neck, look no further than this one from nüe by Novaform. This pillow has a four-star overall rating, and it’s easy to see why. The cooling gel memory foam micro cushions promise to offer a more temperate sleep experience, and both the pillow and cover are machine washable.

You can buy the gel memory foam pillow from Target for around $15.  

A microgel pillow

If you find that you’re replacing pillows more often than you’d like (because no one wants an uncomfortable, misshapen pillow), this 4.3-star pillow from Made By Design is said to retain its shape for longer thanks to its sturdy and durable microgel layer. If allergies are an issue, the company notes that the microgel doesn’t retain dust mites.

You can buy the microgel pillow from Target for $16. 

A set of two luxury cooling pillows

Is there anything more comfy than a plush hotel pillow? These hotel-quality pillows from Beckham Hotel Collection are super plush, cooling and have a 4.4-star rating. They’re also breathable (perfect for hot sleepers!) and can go in your washer and dryer when it’s time to clean them.

You can buy the set of two luxury cooling pillows from Target for around $63. 

A memory foam pillow

Boasting more than 300 five-star ratings, this Made By Design pillow is said to offer cool comfort while you sleep. The memory foam filling forms around the contours of your head and neck, and the breathable design keeps you cool and means you’ll wake up refreshed, not sweaty.

You can buy the memory foam pillow from Target for $35. 

A universal sleeping pillow

The Casper Essential Pillow is soft on the outside, supportive on the inside, and well suited for all types of sleeping positions. It has a 4.3-star rating, and the company even offers a 30-night trial with free return shipping. 

You can buy the universal sleeping pillow from Target for $45. 

